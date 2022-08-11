Howe & Rusling Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. CME Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 111.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 54,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,788,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 541,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,695,000 after buying an additional 13,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $717,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CME Group Stock Up 0.7 %
CME stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.15.
CME Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.67.
CME Group Profile
CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.
