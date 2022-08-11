Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys 11,659 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.4% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.26. The stock had a trading volume of 55,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,499. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $155.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.03.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.