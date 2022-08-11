Howe & Rusling Inc. Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,308 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 485 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.68.

Shares of COST traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $536.85. The company had a trading volume of 75,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,644. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $495.73 and its 200-day moving average is $516.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $237.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

