Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $6.71 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $220.50. 25,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.54.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

