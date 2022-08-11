Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $9.06 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 18,136 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.52.

Comcast stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.48. 434,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,593,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average is $43.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

