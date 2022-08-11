Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases 9,665 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,062,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Seagen by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,500,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,186,000 after acquiring an additional 185,093 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,295,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seagen by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,743,000 after acquiring an additional 54,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Seagen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,661,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,852,000 after acquiring an additional 75,163 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $44,691.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,483 shares in the company, valued at $6,641,113.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $1,486,360.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $44,691.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,483 shares in the company, valued at $6,641,113.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,680 shares of company stock worth $8,074,568 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.90. 9,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,434. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.07. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

