Howe & Rusling Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $849,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,159,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 99,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $424.70. 319,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,115,722. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $393.88 and a 200 day moving average of $419.23.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

