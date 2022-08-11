Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating) fell 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.54 and last traded at $35.64. 5,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 10,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.28.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. Hoya Capital Housing ETF makes up 3.0% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pettee Investors Inc. owned approximately 15.56% of Hoya Capital Housing ETF worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

