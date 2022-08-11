HP (NYSE:HPQ) PT Lowered to $30.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.08.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.48. The stock had a trading volume of 85,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,796,575. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. HP has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.81.

Insider Transactions at HP

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HP will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HP

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in HP by 32.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth about $267,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in HP by 9.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 53,763 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

