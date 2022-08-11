H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Price Target Increased to $22.60 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $22.60 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of HRB stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.12. The company had a trading volume of 45,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 579.86% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 394.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

