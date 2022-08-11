Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Sets New 1-Year High at $222.02

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $222.02 and last traded at $222.02, with a volume of 222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $218.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBB. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,956,000 after acquiring an additional 149,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,056,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after acquiring an additional 770,517 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Hubbell by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,196,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,459,000 after buying an additional 77,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,972,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,571,000 after buying an additional 253,569 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

