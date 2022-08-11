Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HBM. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$9.65.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$5.89 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$4.07 and a one year high of C$11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$479.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$511.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.2100001 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

