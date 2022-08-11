Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($70.41) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Hugo Boss Trading Up 1.2 %

ETR BOSS opened at €58.44 ($59.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €52.94 and a 200-day moving average of €52.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €42.05 ($42.91) and a 1-year high of €59.98 ($61.20).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

