Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €64.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €64.00 ($65.31) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($70.41) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

ETR BOSS opened at €58.44 ($59.63) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €42.05 ($42.91) and a one year high of €59.98 ($61.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is €52.94 and its 200-day moving average is €52.40.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

