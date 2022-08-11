Humaniq Price Hits $0.0052 on Top Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (HMQ) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Humaniq has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a total market cap of $958,439.63 and approximately $23,118.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

