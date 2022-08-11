Humankind Investments LLC Has $236,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $1,868,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 5,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:HD opened at $311.58 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.00.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

