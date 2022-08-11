Humanscape Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Humanscape has a market cap of $161.48 million and $5.33 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000792 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,508.00 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004076 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00130952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00036820 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00061650 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 831,409,623 coins. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humanscape Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

