Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives $15.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.11.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.96 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

