Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $2.71

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.71, but opened at $2.87. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 266,694 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Hut 8 Mining Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $556.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 20.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

