Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $2.71

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.71, but opened at $2.87. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 266,694 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $556.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 20.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
