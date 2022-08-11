HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HUYA from $6.80 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NYSE HUYA opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46. HUYA has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $764.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.61.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. HUYA had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HUYA will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 44,968 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 36.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 589,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 156,897 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 3.4% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,108,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 68,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 31.9% in the first quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

