Hydro One (TSE:H) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.44

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$36.44 and last traded at C$36.26, with a volume of 251375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.79.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hydro One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$34.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.00. The firm has a market cap of C$21.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.21.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

