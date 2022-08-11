i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $26.99. 157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $30.26.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $78.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other i3 Verticals news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $57,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $715,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

