i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.41-$1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $307.00 million-$317.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.26 million.

IIIV stock traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $25.89. 138,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,728. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $78.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on i3 Verticals from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $57,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at $225,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at $288,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

