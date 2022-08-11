IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Lowered to $115.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.87.

Shares of IAC opened at $73.61 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $158.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average is $93.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.04.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9,650.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

