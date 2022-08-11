IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Lowered to $124.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Cowen from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IAC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.13.

Shares of IAC stock traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.17. 452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,313. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $158.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9,650.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

