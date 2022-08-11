Iconic Token (ICNQ) One Day Volume Tops $610.00

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $610.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00015270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038222 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,809,346 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

