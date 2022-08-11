Iconic Token (ICNQ) One Day Volume Tops $610.00

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $610.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004112 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001562 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00015270 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038222 BTC.
About Iconic Token
Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,809,346 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding.
Buying and Selling Iconic Token
