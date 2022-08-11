ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

ICUI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered ICU Medical from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $171.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $158.60 and a twelve month high of $282.00. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.91 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.22 and its 200 day moving average is $199.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.31). ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.