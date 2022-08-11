ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) PT Lowered to $225.00

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

ICU Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $171.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.22 and a 200-day moving average of $199.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.91 and a beta of 0.55. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $158.60 and a 52 week high of $282.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ICU Medical by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,542,000 after acquiring an additional 632,609 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,008,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,859,000 after buying an additional 486,551 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 662.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,395,000 after buying an additional 400,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,466,000 after buying an additional 171,851 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

