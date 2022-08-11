ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.20-6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICUI. Raymond James reduced their target price on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut ICU Medical from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut ICU Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ICUI traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.45. 152,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,112. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $158.60 and a 52 week high of $282.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 407.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.31). ICU Medical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 54.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 6.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.