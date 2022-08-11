Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.51.
Institutional Trading of Idera Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDRA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 109,462 shares during the period. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
