iFabric (TSE:IFA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.15

iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 10200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

iFabric Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$39.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.38.

iFabric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iFabric Corp. designs and distributes women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Intimate Apparel division engages in the design, purchase, and distribution of intimate apparel, which includes a range of specialty bras, including reversible bra, patented bandeaux bra, and patented breast lift products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iFabric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iFabric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.