Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives $398.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $384.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen set a $412.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILMN stock opened at $227.30 on Thursday. Illumina has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $526.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

