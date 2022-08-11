Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Immatics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.
Immatics Stock Down 3.5 %
NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. Immatics has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The company has a market cap of $754.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.36.
Institutional Trading of Immatics
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immatics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immatics during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Immatics during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Immatics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Immatics
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
