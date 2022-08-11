Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Immatics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Immatics Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. Immatics has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The company has a market cap of $754.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of Immatics

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.68 million. Immatics had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 18.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immatics will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immatics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immatics during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Immatics during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Immatics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immatics



Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

