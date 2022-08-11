Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Trading 2.1% Higher

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.41. 25,812 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 20,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $8.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
About Impac Mortgage
Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.
