Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $356,131.00

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on major exchanges. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market cap of $35.47 million and approximately $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00015417 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00038308 BTC.

About Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.