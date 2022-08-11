Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD) Short Interest Update

Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the July 15th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,877,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Indoor Harvest Price Performance
Shares of INQD stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,969,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,771. Indoor Harvest has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
About Indoor Harvest
