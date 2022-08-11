Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $90.32

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.32 and traded as high as $97.14. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $96.09, with a volume of 5,605,847 shares changing hands.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,097,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,758,000 after purchasing an additional 26,939 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4,288.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,370,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,863 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,200,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,645,000 after acquiring an additional 75,221 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,160,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,476,000 after acquiring an additional 270,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,195,000 after acquiring an additional 14,933 shares in the last quarter.

About Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

