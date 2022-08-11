Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €40.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IFXA. Societe Generale set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($39.80) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($31.63) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €45.30 ($46.22) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($13.70) and a one year high of €19.70 ($20.10).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

