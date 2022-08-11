Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.92.

INFY has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Infosys stock opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.92.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

