Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Announces Earnings Results

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingredion updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.90-$7.45 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.90-7.45 EPS.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $93.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.82. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $101.89.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

INGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingredion

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,134,000 after purchasing an additional 47,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after buying an additional 155,995 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 12.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,961,000 after buying an additional 92,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,753,000 after buying an additional 25,053 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Further Reading

