Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Down 97.2% in July

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IVFH traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 19,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,167. Innovative Food has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, and estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as curated food gift baskets, gift boxes, and a full range of food subscription based offerings.

