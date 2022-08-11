Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Chairman Alan D. Gold Purchases 1,000 Shares

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.22 per share, for a total transaction of $94,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,659.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $96.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,303. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.38 and a 52-week high of $288.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.65. The company has a quick ratio of 55.21, a current ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

