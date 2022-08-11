Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.73, but opened at $24.50. Inotiv shares last traded at $25.35, with a volume of 2,113 shares traded.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inotiv

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the fourth quarter worth about $4,117,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Inotiv by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Inotiv by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after buying an additional 16,815 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Inotiv by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Stock Up 28.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $679.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv ( NASDAQ:NOTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 29.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

