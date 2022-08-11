Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Inseego Price Performance

Shares of INSG stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.94. 28,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,867. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12. Inseego has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSG. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Inseego during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inseego by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Inseego by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inseego Company Profile

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Inseego in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

