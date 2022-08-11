Insider Buying: AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) CEO Thomas E. Ferguson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.49 per share, for a total transaction of $212,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,669.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AZZ Stock Up 2.4 %

AZZ stock opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.26. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.92 million. AZZ had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 14.76%. AZZ’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZZ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AZZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

About AZZ

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.