Insider Buying: Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) Director Lukas M. Roush bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $236,063.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Bandwidth Stock Up 5.1 %
Bandwidth stock opened at $16.57 on Thursday. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $117.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $418.89 million, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.83.
Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.
Bandwidth Company Profile
Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bandwidth (BAND)
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.