Insider Buying: Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) Director Lukas M. Roush bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $236,063.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bandwidth Stock Up 5.1 %

Bandwidth stock opened at $16.57 on Thursday. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $117.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $418.89 million, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,822,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,813,000 after purchasing an additional 772,090 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 124.1% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,021,000 after acquiring an additional 564,631 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 254.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,165,000 after acquiring an additional 336,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 278,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,217,000 after purchasing an additional 142,078 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

