Insider Buying: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Purchases $260,511,578.75 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 4,475,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.21 per share, with a total value of $260,511,578.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 186,160,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,836,383,262.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40.

On Friday, July 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,148,281 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.04 per share, with a total value of $66,646,229.24.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 65,199 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.94 per share, with a total value of $3,712,431.06.

On Monday, July 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,784,389 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $105,760,736.03.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 8,174,228 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.94 per share, for a total transaction of $473,614,770.32.

On Friday, July 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 4,845,546 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $285,935,669.46.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,135,265 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.08 per share, with a total value of $126,151,456.20.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,878,258 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42.

On Friday, June 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,673,196 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.27 per share, with a total value of $313,557,542.92.

On Thursday, May 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 185,419 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Performance

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock opened at $442,800.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $429,616.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $468,999.73.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

