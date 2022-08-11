Insider Buying: CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider Acquires 38,000 Shares of Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA – Get Rating) insider CIBT Education Group Inc bought 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,313,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$814,246.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,046.00.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,013.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,079.00.

On Tuesday, July 26th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 42,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,350.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,046.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 25,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,500.00.

On Monday, July 18th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$1,980.00.

On Friday, July 15th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$1,980.00.

On Tuesday, July 12th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 23,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$13,625.30.

On Monday, July 4th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 50,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$26,500.00.

CIBT Education Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MBA remained flat at C$0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,216. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.50 million and a P/E ratio of -14.77. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.74.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

Featured Articles

