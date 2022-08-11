Insider Buying: DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) CFO Acquires $49,997.22 in Stock

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) CFO Jacky Wu acquired 9,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,047,130.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DBRG opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 0.59. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

DigitalBridge Group’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, August 23rd. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 22nd.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

DBRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 152,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

See Also

