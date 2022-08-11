Insider Buying: Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) CEO Purchases 141,561 Shares of Stock

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) CEO David P. Yeager purchased 141,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hub Group Price Performance

Hub Group stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.08. 256,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,978. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.06 and its 200-day moving average is $74.13. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $87.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Hub Group by 315.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 1,324.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Hub Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Hub Group

Several analysts have issued reports on HUBG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Hub Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hub Group to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

